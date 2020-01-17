Georgia’s Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019

by: CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press

In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken watches a drill during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio. Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Kirby Smart’s choice to lead Georgia’s offense. Monken was named on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Coley will remain on staff as assistant head coach.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is turning control of the Bulldogs’ offense over to veteran NFL and college coach Todd Monken. Smart has named Monken the team’s offensive coordinator. Monken replaces James Coley, who will remain on staff as assistant head coach. Monken was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019. He also was Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator for three years following three years as the Southern Miss coach. Smart says Monken has a history of coaching explosive offenses. Monken will face a rebuilding job at Georgia, which had quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D’Andre Swift and three offensive linemen leave early for the NFL.

