LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Last season, the junior started at defensive tackle in all 15 games, finishing with 27 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a team-high 36 QB hurries to help lead the Bulldogs to a National Championship.

Walker finished his collegiate career at Georgia with 65 total tackles,13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.