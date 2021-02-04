George scores 36, Clippers use 3-pointers to drill Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Clippers found enough energy on tired legs to end a six-game road trip with a 121-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Paul George made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers found enough energy on tired legs to end a six-game road trip with a 121-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Just 24 hours after dropping a tight game in Brooklyn that had an NBA Finals vibe, the Clippers did most of their damage from long range to avoid losing two straight for the first time this season.

Los Angeles made 20 3s, matching a season-best and went 4-2 on their trip.

George only missed one 3-pointer and Los Angeles outscored Cleveland 60-12 from behind the arc.