NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dante Gentile scored four rushing touchdowns, including a game-sealing 56-yard score with a minute to go, as #7 Springfield defeated #10 Monroeville 35-21 Friday night.

Springfield will advance in the Division VII, Region 25 Playoffs to face #2 Danville, who defeated #15 McDonald, 51-7.

The Eagles fall to 7-4 on the season while the Tigers improve to 8-3.

Springfield led 14-7 at the midway point before Gentile exploded for three of his four touchdowns in the second half.