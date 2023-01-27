POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Poland trailed Niles by double digits in the first half before storming back to eventually seal a 37-34 win at home.

View highlights from the game above.

JP Genova led the Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points while Cole Fulton added 9 and Carson Maurer pitched in 7 points.

Niles was paced by Stephon Dorsey with 10 points and Matt Kozak with nine in the loss. The Dragons fall to 9-8 on the season and 4-7 in conference play.

With the win, Poland improves to a 7-10 mark and 6-5 in Northeast 8 conference play.