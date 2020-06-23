‘Gem in the area’: Newton Falls gym renovations highlight city features

The Newton Falls floor design truly sets itself apart from all others in the entire area

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The gym at Newton Falls High School opened in 1987. The site has played host to countless battles, causing plenty of wear-and-tear over the years.

“This gym needed revamped,” Boys Head Basketball Coach Roy Sembach said. “The bleachers were not in very good shape. The floor, we’ve had water damage. It was not in very good shape either.”

Upgrading the Tigers’ home would not come cheap. It required $150,000 to install a new floor and bleachers. The project got serious a year ago, thanks to Newton Falls graduate and current businessman Ron Burbick. He agreed to personally donate two dollars for every dollar raised.

“Mr. Burbick is a former Tiger basketball player,” Said Sembach. “He likes to kid around that he was a senior on the only perfect basketball team in Newton Falls history. It’s the only one with zero wins. We’ve had none with zero losses, that’s the only one with zero wins.”

In the end, Burbick donated $100,000 of the $161,000 raised, joining forces with countless other Newton Falls alumni.

“Tiger nation is everywhere,” Sembach said. “We got donations from Lithuania. One of my foreign exhange kids donated from there. We’ve had money donated from California, Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, all over the country. Tiger nation came through with all these donations.”

The finished product is far from any old gym. The floor design truly sets itself apart, unlike any other in the entire area.

“We came up with the idea that we wanted to incorporate our city on the court,” revealed Sembach.

“Newton Falls has some very unique things in the city. We are known because we have our covered bridge. We are known for our waterfalls, the town is named for that. We’re known for our water tower that lights up at night. We’re known for one of the best fireworks displays in the whole area. And, we’re known for our zip code, 44444. So, we wanted to incorporate all those things onto the floor. We’ve taken a place that we didn’t think looked too great and now I hope will be one of the gems in the area.”