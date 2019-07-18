Gearing up: Boardman 12U Little League Baseball preps for state tournament

The Boardman 12U Little League Baseball team is gearing up to play at State this weekend in New Albany, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fresh off winning a District Championship over Canfield last week, the Boardman 12U Little League Baseball team is gearing up to play at the State Tournament this weekend in New Albany, Ohio.

If they’re able to polish off a state title, they would advance to Regionals in Indiana. The winner of that tournament will punch a ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.



A total of eleven districts from Ohio will be competing for a state crown.

Boardman will open state tournament action this Sunday. First pitch is slated for 4PM.