Gatorade names Champion senior “Softball Player of the Year” in Ohio

CHICAGO (WKBN) – Allison Smith may not have got the chance to set more records during her senior year at Champion, but she’s still being recognized as one of the top high school players in the country.



The Gatorade Company announced Thursday that Smith was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Ohio Softball Player of the Year. The award, now in its 35th year, “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement.”



As a result of winning the state award, Smith is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award, which will to be announced in June.



Smith helped lead the Golden Flashes to three consecutive State Championships but was denied a chance for a four-peat because of the pandemic. Still, she concluded her prep softball career ranked number two in Ohio history with 51 home runs. She also totaled 163 runs scored, 162 RBI and 147 hits across three seasons. In the circle, Smith was equally as impressive with a 39-1 career record with a 0.48 ERA and six no-hitters.



In the classroom, Smith carries a 4.0 GPA and is class valedictorian at Champion. She’s also a member of the symphonic and marching bands and is active in her school and community with various service projects.



Smith will continue her academic and athletic career at Ohio State, where she’s on a full-ride softball scholarship.



Smith is the second Champion player to earn the award, following Megan Turner, who took home the honor back in 2017-18.

