Garver, Twins lean on pen for 2-hitter to top Indians

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sergio Romo, right with a beard, joins teammates celebrating as the Twins beat the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Minneapolis. Romo earned the save. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and the Minnesota Twins used their bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins took the four-game series from their primary division competitor.

Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats against Indians starter Aaron Civale.

The defending American League Central champion Twins have outscored their opponents 28-8 over the first three innings this year.

The Twins allowed only four runs over these four games, winning three of them to raise their record to 7-2.