Garver homers twice, Twins connect 6 times to blast Indians

The Twins rolled past the Indians 10-2 in the series finale on Wednesday

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Minnesota Twins’ Mitch Garver, right, celebrates with Willians Astudillo after hitting a two run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Sam Hentges in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Byron Buxton homered leading off the first and got five hits, Mitch Garver homered twice and Minnesota hitters connected six times in a 10-2 romp over the Cleveland Indians.

Buxton went 5 for 5 with his homer, two doubles and two singles.

He homered on Logan Allen’s second pitch and Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco also homered in the first as the Twins ended a four-game losing streak.

J.A. Happ took advantage of the run support and allowed two runs in seven innings.

Williams Astudillo also connected as Minnesota won for just the second time in 10 games. Amed Rosario homered for Cleveland.

