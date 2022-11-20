CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat.

After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss. Cleveland opened a 31-point lead in the third quarter.

Bam Adebayo scored 21 to lead Miami after sitting out the previous two games with a bruised left knee. He didn’t have much help or star Jimmy Butler, who was sent home earlier this week to get treatment for a knee injury.