CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders, fresh off a 35-6 victory over Liberty in round one, play host to nine-seeded Garfield in week two.

The Raiders currently hold a 42-3 in the fourth quarter at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Tyler Remish scored three touchdowns for South Range to open the game and then Billy Skripac followed it up with three touchdowns of his own (two passing, one rushing).

Shane Lindstrom and Ayden Leon pulled in the receiving touchdowns from Skripac.

The winner of #9 Garfield (9-2) and #1 South Range (11-0) will take on the winner of #13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) and #5 Northwest (8-3) in round three.