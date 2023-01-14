NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing by double-digits at halftime, Garfield completed a second-half comeback against Springfield to beat the Tigers 44-36 in a clash of powers.

Springfield took an 11-point lead into halftime but would not be able to hold off the Lady G-Men from a big second half run.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Jameka Brungard, who tied a game-high in points with 15, followed by Jacey Mullen with 9 points and Madi Lesnak with 7.

Garfield’s Laura McCoy would also scored 15 points, leading the Lady G-Men. Mandy Cardinal would also finish with 9 points, with three other Lady G-Men finishing with 6 points apiece.

Garfield improves to 13-1 on the season with the win. Springfield drops just its second game of the season, dropping to 11-2.