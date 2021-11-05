Garfield High School Girls’ basketball preview

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield won the district championship a year ago by topping Champion (64-54). The return of senior Jenna Smith (18.3 ppg, 11.2 rpg), along with three other starters – Sarah Seaman (3.0 ppg), Caitlin Lutz (2.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Madeline Shirkey – will give the girls’ team a solid foundation to build off entering the new season.

“Our starting five will have to shoulder a big responsibility this season due to the lack of experience behind them,” said Coach Aaron Gilbert. “The new conference (MVAC Grey Tier) should be very competitive. We play a non-conference schedule, which is very tough. We open with West Branch. We’ll also play Fort Fry, South Range, Tallmadge, Jackson-Milton and a very talented team in Bristol.”

Other plays to look for will be a pair of juniors in Maggie Fogel and Nora Trent, as well as sophomore Zoey May.

Garfield opens with West Branch on Saturday, November 20.

Garfield G-Men

Head Coach: Aaron Gilbert

2020-21 Record: 18-5

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 58.1

Scoring Defense: 44.4

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Jenna Smith – 18.3

Rebounding: Jenna Smith – 11.2

Assists: Grace Mills – 5.0

Steals: Grace Mills – 2.4

Field Goal Percentage: Jenna Smith – 58.3%

Three-Point Percentage: Sydney Seaman – 36.7%

Free Throw Percentage: Jenna Smith – 75.7%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 20 – West Branch

Nov. 29 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 6 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 9 – at LaBrae

Dec. 13 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 16 – at Champion

Dec. 20 – Liberty

Dec. 28 – vs Fort Frye (at South Range Tournament)

Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 6 – Crestview

Jan. 10 – Brookfield

Jan. 13 – LaBrae

Jan. 17 – at Tallmadge

Jan. 19 – at Bristol

Jan. 20 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 24 – Champion

Jan. 27 – at Liberty

Jan. 29 – Western Reserve Academy

Jan. 31 – Newton Falls

Feb. 3 – at Crestview

Feb. 7 – at Brookfield