Garfield High School Girls’ basketball preview

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield won the district championship a year ago by topping Champion (64-54). The return of senior Jenna Smith (18.3 ppg, 11.2 rpg), along with three other starters – Sarah Seaman (3.0 ppg), Caitlin Lutz (2.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Madeline Shirkey – will give the girls’ team a solid foundation to build off entering the new season.
“Our starting five will have to shoulder a big responsibility this season due to the lack of experience behind them,” said Coach Aaron Gilbert. “The new conference (MVAC Grey Tier) should be very competitive. We play a non-conference schedule, which is very tough. We open with West Branch. We’ll also play Fort Fry, South Range, Tallmadge, Jackson-Milton and a very talented team in Bristol.”
Other plays to look for will be a pair of juniors in Maggie Fogel and Nora Trent, as well as sophomore Zoey May.
Garfield opens with West Branch on Saturday, November 20.
Garfield G-Men
Head Coach: Aaron Gilbert
2020-21 Record: 18-5
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 58.1
Scoring Defense: 44.4
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Jenna Smith – 18.3
Rebounding: Jenna Smith – 11.2
Assists: Grace Mills – 5.0
Steals: Grace Mills – 2.4
Field Goal Percentage: Jenna Smith – 58.3%
Three-Point Percentage: Sydney Seaman – 36.7%
Free Throw Percentage: Jenna Smith – 75.7%
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 20 – West Branch
Nov. 29 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 6 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 9 – at LaBrae
Dec. 13 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 16 – at Champion
Dec. 20 – Liberty
Dec. 28 – vs Fort Frye (at South Range Tournament)
Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament
Jan. 3 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 6 – Crestview
Jan. 10 – Brookfield
Jan. 13 – LaBrae
Jan. 17 – at Tallmadge
Jan. 19 – at Bristol
Jan. 20 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 24 – Champion
Jan. 27 – at Liberty
Jan. 29 – Western Reserve Academy
Jan. 31 – Newton Falls
Feb. 3 – at Crestview
Feb. 7 – at Brookfield