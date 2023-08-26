YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield topped Warren JFK 61-26 on Saturday thanks to a 37-point second half performance to hand the Eagles their first loss of the year.

View extended highlights from the game above.

Garfield quarterback Eric Geddes accounted for four touchdowns in the first half alone before the G-Men pulled away for the 35-point win.

Eagles junior Noah Elser got the day started by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Running back Jaylen Murray would then punch in the second score of the day for JFK.

Elser also caught a highlight reel touchdown from JFK quarterback Freddy Bolchalk in the first half as the Eagles trailed 27-19 at the break.

But the G-Men would come out firing most of the second half, outscoring JFK 34-7 as Garfield improves to 2-0.

Warren JFK falls to 1-1 on the season and will next travel to take on South Range on Friday, Sept. 1.