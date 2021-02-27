Garfield ends Champion’s tournament run in District Final

Garfield topped Champion 64-54 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Final on Saturday afternoon

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield topped Champion 64-54 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Final on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Flashes were seeking a third consecutive District Title.

Emma Gumont and Brooke Whitt led the Golden Flashes with 15 points apiece in the loss. Lorinda Dodrill added 14 points.

Grace Mills and Jenna Smith led Garfield with 24 points apiece. Sarah Seaman added 10 points in the victory for the G-Men.

The G-Men advance to face Apple Creek Waynedale in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.