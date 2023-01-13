McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Seandelle Gardner scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Springfield topped McDonald, 51-29.

Gardner connected on four triples in the contest and made each of his five free throws.

Brandon Price and Connor Hudran both scored six points for the Tigers.

Springfield will welcome Sebring on Friday.

Wyatt Wolford paced the Blue Devils with 14 points. Greg Costantino closed out his night with 9.

McDonald will be back in league action next Friday when they welcome Mineral Ridge.