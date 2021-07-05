Gamel hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs as Pirates rip Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with teammate John Nogowski (69) as he crosses home plate in front of Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras after hitting a two-run home run off starting pitcher Max Fried during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night.

Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth.

He doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh.

The Pirates have won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña, Jr. had two hits each for Atlanta, but the Braves missed a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in a month.