LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, the Brookfield Warriors travel to face the Liberty Leopards in week four action.
With just over 8 minutes left in the first quarter, Christian Davis runs in a touchdown for the Warriors.
Brookfield continued to dominate the first quarter, driving the score up to 19-0.
Next week, the Warriors travel to Campbell Memorial and the Leopards travel to Crestview.
