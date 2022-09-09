LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, the Brookfield Warriors travel to face the Liberty Leopards in week four action.

With just over 8 minutes left in the first quarter, Christian Davis runs in a touchdown for the Warriors.

Brookfield continued to dominate the first quarter, driving the score up to 19-0.

Next week, the Warriors travel to Campbell Memorial and the Leopards travel to Crestview.