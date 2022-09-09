EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – This week the Beaver Local Beavers are headed south to face The Potters in week four action.

Friday’s game is the first played on the brand new field at East Liverpool.

It isn’t a good start for the Potters. The Beavers dominated the first quarter, 14-0.

The scoring continues, Beaver’s junior Noah Bowyer takes the ball in for the third score. Second quarter score is 21-0.

Beavers continue in the second quarter and get a field goal, bringing the score up to 24-0.

Beaver’s Caleb White gets the hat trick with a long punt return for a touchdown. Extra point is no good, but Beaver Local continues to dominate, 30-0.

Second quarter is no different. Beavers continue the clinic, bringing the score to 58-0.

Next week, the Potters host Harrison Central and the Beavers host Keyser (WV).