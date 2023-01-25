AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 is set to televise the 2023 EOWL Championships live Saturday evening from Austintown Fitch High School.

A total of 26 schools are members of the Eastern Ohio Wrestling League, and more than 200 wrestlers will be competing in the event. The live telecast will feature 14 championship matches from each of the 14 weight classes.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Chad Krispinsky and Dean Conley will call the action from Austintown Fitch High School.

The broadcast will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN mobile app.