BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will once again televise Little League softball action as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on Wednesday evening.

Austintown will meet Canfield in the 10U winner’s bracket final Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Boardman will face the winner of Austintown/Howland in the 12U district championship game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both games will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN mobile app.

Chad Krispinsky and former Champion High School state champion McKenzie Zigmont will have the call.

Four Little League baseball district championship games will also be televised live as the WKBN Game of the Week on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11.

Matchups for those games will be determined in the coming days.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008