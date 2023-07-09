BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will once again televise four Little League Baseball District Championship games as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The games will air live on July 10 & 11 from the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

Game matchups will be determined later this weekend.

The 11U baseball championship telecast featuring Boardman against Canfield will begin Monday at 6 p.m.

The 12U championship between Boardman and Poland will follow at 8 p.m.

Then on Tuesday July 11, the 10U championship will air at 6 p.m. with the 9U championship to follow.

All four games will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN mobile app.

Chad Krispinsky and Jason Triveri will have the call.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008