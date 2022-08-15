YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 22nd season of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week will kick off Friday night.

The 2022 broadcast schedule begins with a week one doubleheader as Ursuline battles Brookfield on Thursday, August 18. Then on Friday, August 19, the spotlight shines on a premier matchup between Canfield and West Branch.

Throughout the 2022 season, all games will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live at WKBN.com.



Rebroadcasts will also air on Friday at 11 p.m. on FOX Youngstown and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on MyYTV.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008



Game matchups will be revealed on WKBN.com every Monday throughout the season.

Entering his 18th season in the broadcast booth is the voice of the Game of the Week, play-by-play man Chad Krispinsky. Joining him in the booth once again this year will be long-time broadcast partner Ralph Sandy.

All-time Game of the Week results – Week 1

August 24, 2001 – Poland 19 Springfield 0

August 23, 2002 – Girard 19 Niles 0

August 22, 2003 – Fitch 27 Chaney 14

August 26, 2005 – Mineral Ridge 21 Leetonia 0

August 24, 2006 – Fitch 26 Chaney 13

August 25, 2006 – Niles 28 Girard 16

August 23, 2007 – Canfield 19 East 8

August 24, 2007 – Fitch 28 Chaney 6

August 21, 2008 – Poland 24 Hubbard 14

August 22, 2008 – Canfield 42 Chardon 13

August 27, 2009 – Poland 24 Hubbard 13

August 28, 2009 – Mooney 23 Boardman 17

August 29, 2009 – Warren JFK 32 Bedford Chanel 14

August 26, 2010 – Springfield 9 McDonald 7

August 27, 2010 – Campbell Memorial 42 Mineral Ridge 28

August 25, 2011 – Poland 37 Hubbard 31

August 26, 2011 – Fitch 28 Harding 7

August 27, 2011 – Warren JFK 13 South Range 7 (OT)

August 23, 2012 – Crestview 37 Columbiana 33

August 24, 2012 – Fitch 24 Harding 10

August 25, 2012 – Ursuline 41 East 24

August 30, 2013 – Fitch 48 Harding 0

August 31, 2013 – South Range 34 Warren JFK 30

August 28, 2014 – Girard 14 Niles 7

August 29, 2014 – Fitch 49 Harding 14

August 30, 2014 – Imhotep Charter 31 Mooney 27

August 28, 2015 – Springfield 41 Brookfield 31

August 25, 2016 – Niles 47 Girard 26

August 26, 2016 – Columbiana 63 Western Reserve 52

August 24, 2017 – Warren JFK 42 Champion 21

August 25, 2017 – Salem 34 East Palestine 28

August 26, 2017 – South Range 37 Springfield 14

August 23, 2018 – Western Reserve 27 Columbiana 12

August 24, 2018 – Canton McKinley 28 Harding 14

August 29, 2019 – Cardinal Mooney 13 Chaney 6

August 30, 2019 – Wilmington 40 Farrell 0

August 29, 2020 – Austintown Fitch 33 Boardman 3



August 19, 2021 – Canfield 24 Poland 12

August 20, 2021 – South Range 41 Springfield 21



