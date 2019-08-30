Wilmington vs. Farrell High School Football Game

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two of the best programs in the entire state of Pennsylvania will be on display Friday evening — Wilmington and Farrell.

They’re meeting for the 13th time in the series.

The Steelers enter Week 2 at 0-1 after falling to University Prep last week. They’re ranked #2 in Class A entering this week’s action.

Wilmington is 1-0 after handling Sharon in Week 1. That’s good enough to place them at #8 in Class 2A in the latest state rankings.

These two teams have split 12 meetings all-time in the series.

“At the end of the day, when you’re chosen to be the Game of the Week, I think that’s an absolute honor,” said Wilmington Head Coach Brandon Phillian. “I think, for the kids, when they look and realize, ‘Hey, we are the Game of the Week, the production trucks are coming and we’re gonna be televised,’ that just adds to it. At the end of the day, we certainly want to work hard. Everybody wants to win but high school football is about the experience. It’s about the process, not the end result. Getting to experience something like being Game of the Week, that just adds to that process and that experience for these high school students.”

“That’s one of those things that you try to strive for around here,” said Farrell Head Coach Amp Pegues. “If you get the Game of the Week, that means your program is doing really well and there’s two big powerhouse programs in Western PA. And we’re just elated to have Game of the Week.”

You can see Farrell battle Wilmington Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week starting at 11 on FOX Youngstown.