Wilmington battles Farrell for Region 1 supremacy on Saturday’s Game of the Week

Greyhounds look to top Farrell for the second time this year

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This Saturday, it doesn’t get much better than Farrell at Wilmington with the Region 1 championship on the line. Traditional powers collide on Saturday’s Game of the Week broadcast. Can Wilmington defeat Farrell twice in one year? Will Anthony Stallworth run wild against the determined-Greyhound defense?



2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 5: Saturday, October 10, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV)

Farrell (3-1) at Wilmington (4-0)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 pm

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 18, 2020 – Wilmington, 41-20

Aug. 30, 2019 – Wilmington, 40-0

Aug. 31, 2018 – Farrell, 31-19

Last Meeting

…Wilmington trailed 20-13 in the second quarter of their week two matchup with Farrell before outscoring the Steelers’ 28-0 to win the game 41-20. Ethan Susen ran for over 200-yards on 18 carries (2 TDs) for the ‘Hounds. Darren Miller also went over 125-yards on the ground while Caelan Bender scored twice rushing.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Wilmington, 47.3; Farrell, 39.8

Scoring Defense: Wilmington, 6.5; Farrell, 13.8

2020 Region 1 Standings

Wilmington – 4-0 (4-0)

Farrell – 3-1 (3-1)

Sharpsville – 1-3 (1-3)

Greenville – 0-4 (0-4)

Steeler Notes

…Since losing their week 2 contest to Wilmington, the Steelers have outscored their last two opponents (Greenville & Sharpsville) by a combined score of 98-14.

Anthony Stallworth shined in their week 4 win over Sharpsville, 51-7, last Friday. Stallworth scored a school-record 6 first half touchdowns which included two 52-yard runs. Christian Hartley completed all 4 of his passing attempts which featured a 44-yard touchdown throw to Sihe Kellar.

Farrell has enjoyed winning seasons in 12 of the last 13 years. Not to mention the Steelers have won both of the last two Class A State Championships, Farrell has won 67 games since the beginning of the 2015 season. Steelers have won 10 or more games over the last 5 years (2015-19).

Greyhound Notes

…Wilmington has won 20 straight regular season games in a row. The ‘Hound are seeking their 12th Region title in the past 16 years. A win over Farrell, would secure that (and their 4th straight title).

The past Friday, Ethan Susen scored 3 touchdowns and Caelan Bender threw for 3 also as Wilmington moved their record to 4-0 following their 48-6 win over Greenville. Susen had a 76-yard touchdown run while also hauling in a 75-yarder from Bender.

Greyhounds have scored 40-points or more in 13 of their last 17 games.

Over their last 61 contests, Wilmington has won 55.

Revised Schedules

Farrell

Oct. 16 – Greenville (0-4)

Wilmington

Oct. 16 – at Sharpsville (1-3)