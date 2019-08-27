What a way to begin the year – Mooney versus Chaney

First varsity football action for Chaney since 2010

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school football season in Ohio will kick off this Thursday with Mooney and Chaney locking horns to begin the 2019 year. The Chaney Cowboys are returning to action for the first time in nine years. Their last game took place on October 29, 2010 when the Cowboys dropped a 35-7 decision to Howland. Mooney is seeking their 14th playoff trip in the last 17 years. Last year was an anomaly as the Cardinals have missed week eleven for only the third time since 2003.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Thursday, August 29, 2019 (LIVE, MyYTV)

Cardinal Mooney at Chaney

Last Meeting

Oct. 4, 2002 – Mooney, 17-13

Game Notes

-Mooney has won their last 3 openers. The Cardinals lack experience but as coach PJ Fecko puts it – he likes the chemistry, work ethic and motivation that his team has shown this summer. In week 9 of last year, the Game of the Week audience got a glimpse as what the Cardinals were capable of by knocking off rival-Ursuline – 47-14. Jason Santisi scored 3 times on the ground.

-Chaney has not appeared on the Game of the Week broadcast since week 9 of the 2010 campaign (lost to East, 22-20, on October 23). The Cowboys were the second game of the Game of the Week’s inaugural season of 2001 (August 31). Chaney defeated Canfield (13-7) on that evening. They then came back the next year to top Poland on the September 27 broadcast (38-17). However, Chaney has fallen in each of their last six appearances on the Game of the Week from 2003 to 2010.

-Game will feature former Mooney assistant Chris Amill – now Chaney’s head coach – versus the Cardinals. “I’m very familiar with them,” comments coach Amill. “Mooney has played a big part in my life as a student, player and coach. The game itself means a lot to our school (Chaney) and the community. Not because it’s Mooney but because it’s Chaney Cowboy football. It’s back. The excitement is through the roof. These guys get to start a new era of Chaney football. They know they’re the foundation to the future.”

Playoff History (among Area schools)

Most Appearances: 29, Mooney

Most Wins: 63, Mooney

Most State Titles: 8, Mooney

Most Regional Titles: 17, Mooney

Upcoming Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 6 – at Hoban

Sept. 14 – at Carrick

Sept. 20 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Chaney

Sept. 6 – Beachwood

Sept. 13 – Liberty

Sept. 20 – at Maple Heights