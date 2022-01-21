NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Westminster women’s basketball team earned its sixth consecutive win with a 71-65 victory over rival Grove City Thursday night.

Following the win, Westminster head coach Rosanne Scott joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

The Titans were led by junior Natalie Murrio, who finished with 33 points. Murrio was four of eight from three-point range. Senior Magen Polczynski added 16 points for Westminster, who improves to 9-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.