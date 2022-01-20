NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Westminster women’s basketball team earned its sixth consecutive win with a 71-65 victory over rival Grove City Thursday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from our WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

The Titans were led by junior Natalie Murrio, who finished with 33 points. Murrio was four of eight from three-point range. Senior Magen Polczynski added 16 points for Westminster, who improves to 9-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.

Grove City was led in scoring by Allison Podkul. She finished with 20 points. Megan Kallock chipped in 14 for the Wolverines.

Grove City drops to 6-6 on the campaign and 3-3 in the President’s Athletic Conference.