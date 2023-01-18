NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster topped Washington & Jefferson 102-98 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

The win snaps Westminster’s five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.

In the final seconds of regulation, a Tyler James (Warren JFK) layup tied the game at 93. W&J had one final shot to win at the buzzer, but J.R. Mazza’s three-point attempt circled the rim and fell out, sending the game to an extra session.

James and the Titans outscored the Presidents 9-5 in overtime to seal the deal. He led all scorers with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.

Bobby Ray (Jefferson) added 19 points for Westminster while Justin Bofenkamp (Warren JFK) piled up 17. Reese Leone (West Branch) also reached double figures with 11 in the victory.

With the win, Westminster improves to 11-6 overall and 9-3 in PAC play coming in. The Titans return to action Saturday at home against Saint Vincent.

Washington & Jefferson drops to 12-5 overall and 9-3 in PAC action coming in. The Presidents will host Thiel on Saturday.