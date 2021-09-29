Westminster travels to Thiel for Saturday’s College Football Game of the Week

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster looks to stay undefeated in the PAC conference while Thiel is seeking their first win in four years. This week’s College Football Game of the Week takes us to Greenville, Pennsylvania and the campus of Thiel College.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 2 at 3 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Westminster (2-1) at Thiel (0-4)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 19, 2019 – Westminster, 55-7

Oct. 13, 2018 – Westminster, 49-7

Oct. 10, 2015 – Westminster, 49-6

Oct. 11, 2014 – Westminster, 40-28

Nov. 9, 2013 – Thiel, 45-37 (4 OT)

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Westminster, 24.7; Thiel, 11.8

Scoring Defense: Westminster, 30.7; Thiel, 49.8

Game Notes

-In their last meeting, Westminster jumped out on top 27-0 in the first quarter to cruise to a 55-7 win over Thiel on October 19, 2019. The Titans outgained the Tomcats, 456 to 56 in total yardage. Westminster converted 24 1st downs compared to only 3 for Thiel. Cole Konieczka completed 13 of 16 passes for 159 yards and 3 scores. Keano Grice (116) and Tyler Greene (108) both went over the century mark in rushing for the Titans.

-In his 8th season, Scott Benzel leads the Titans as their head coach.

-Through 3 games, Cole Konieczka (Moon Area) has completed 56% of his passes and has thrown for 6 TDs and 600 yards. Tylon Eilam (Sharon) has hauled in 12 receptions for 152 yards. Chevy Dawson (Port St. Lucie, FL) has caught 3 touchdowns.

-Thiel is seeking their first victory since September 16, 2017 (31 losses in a row).

-Mike Winslow, a graduate of Reynolds High School, begins his third season at the helm of Thiel football. The Tomcats’ offensive coordinator is a familiar name, Rob Trudo who starred at Farrell and was a standout offensive lineman for Syracuse.

-On November 9, 2013 – the Tomcats were victorious in a 4-overtime thriller against Westminster, 45-37. Andrew Smith’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Potter (Chipley, FL) was the difference. Smith (Pymatuning Valley) threw for 4 touchdowns as he threw for 189 yards.

-Thiel has been led by Deon Logan (Richmond, VA) on the ground as he’s rushed for a team-high 204 yards. Alexander Kovalyak (DuBois) has thrown for 338-yards and 2 touchdowns. Jake Reddick (Grove City) and Justin Logan (North Chesterfield, VA) have each caught 11 passes this season.

2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

Washington & Jefferson – 3-0 (4-0)

Westminster – 2-0 (2-1)

Grove City – 2-1 (3-1)

Carnegie Mellon – 2-1 (2-2)

Geneva – 2-1 (2-2)

St. Vincent – 1-1 (2-1)

Case Western Reserve – 1-2 (2-2)

Waynesburg – 1-2 (1-3)

Bethany – 0-3 (0-4)

Thiel – 0-3 (0-4)

Upcoming Schedule

Westminster

Oct. 9 – at Carnegie-Mellon

Oct. 16 – Waynesburg

Oct. 23 – at Washington & Jefferson

Thiel

Oct. 9 – at Bethany

Oct. 23 – at Carnegie-Mellon

Oct. 30 – Case Western Reserve