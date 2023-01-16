NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster has the opportunity to take down first-place Washington & Jefferson on WKBN’s Game of the Week this Wednesday.

The Titans have dropped their last two games while the Presidents have come away with three wins in a row.

This marks the 99th time that Washington & Jefferson will meet Westminster. The Titans lead the all-time series, 60-38.

College Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Washington & Jefferson (12-4) at Westminster (10-6)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last five meetings:

Nov. 22, 2022 – Washington & Jefferson, 75-68

Jan. 22, 2022 – Washington & Jefferson, 90-79

Dec. 1, 2021 – Washington & Jefferson, 81-70

Feb. 13, 2021 – Washington & Jefferson, 64-63

Feb. 5, 2020 – Washington & Jefferson, 82-74 (OT)

Last meeting:

…In November, the Presidents jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead (45-25) to post a 75-68 victory over Westminster. Washington & Jefferson featured four players who scored in double figures led by Matt Seidl’s 13 points. Kyran Mitchell registered a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). Titans’ Andrew Clark finished with a game-high 22 points while connecting on a trio of three-point baskets.

Team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Washington & Jefferson, 82.9; Westminster, 75.8

Scoring Defense: Westminster, 73.6; Washington & Jefferson, 78.1

Rebounding Average: Westminster, 39.0; Washington & Jefferson, 38.9

Turnover Average: Washington & Jefferson, 15.6; Westminster, 16.1

Three-Point Percentage: Westminster, 32.1%, Washington & Jefferson, 31.2%

Free Throw Percentage: Westminster, 65.6%, Washington & Jefferson, 61.7%

2022-23 Presidents’ Athletic Conference standings:

As of January 14

Washington & Jefferson – 9-2 (12-4)

Geneva – 8-3 (11-5)

Allegheny – 8-3 (10-6)

Westminster – 8-3 (10-6)

Chatham – 8-3 (9-7)

Thiel – 6-5 (7-7)

Saint Vincent – 5-6 (9-7)

Grove City – 4-6 (6-9)

Waynesburg – 2-9 (4-11)

Franciscan – 1-10 (4-12)

Bethany – 1-10 (1-15)

Game notes:

–Westminster’s last win against the Presidents came on January 4, 2020, when the Titans scored a 69-56 win at home. Daniel Ritter (28) and Blake Payne (21) combined to total 49 points. Ritter led the long-distance barrage with four three-point baskets. Payne hauled down 16 boards (seven offensive).

-Prior to Washington & Jefferson’s five-game win streak in the series, the Titans had won 10 of their previous 11 matchups.

-Washington & Jefferson lost a pair of matchups to Salisbury (78-63) and Geneva (77-67) before winning their last three games. When the Presidents score 75 points or more, they’re 11-1 this season.

-Nick Gearhart (13.8), JR Mazza (12.8), Matt Seidl (12.8), Kyran Mitchell (12.3) and Brandon Jakiela (11.8) all averaged over 11 points per game this season. Mitchell leads the team in assists (3.9) and rebounding (6.4).

-The Presidents battled back from a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Grove City, 84-83, on Saturday. Dirk Daniels connected on a pair of foul shots to give Washington & Jefferson the lead for good at 82-81 with just over two minutes to play. Nick Gearhart made 7 for 7 on his free throws to finish with 22 points.

-Westminster had won three games in a row before falling in their past two contests that included an 83-70 setback on Saturday to Thiel. The Titans made just 2 of 16 from the three-point range (12.5%). Andrew Clark scored 19 for Westminster while Reese Leone finished with 17.

-The Titans began the season with a record of 6-1. Since their contest at Youngstown State on December 8, Westminster has dropped five of their last nine games.

-In his last two games, Andrew Clark (Springfield) has scored 19 in each outing and has compiled a field goal percentage of 54.8% (17-31). Number 2 has eclipsed the 20-point plateau this year three times while hauling down double-digit caroms in three games as well.

-In three of Reese Leone’s first six games, the former West Branch Warrior had scored 16 points or more. In his last outing, Leone scored 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field.

-Austin O’Hara (Girard) and Trey DePietro (Boardman) are averaging 10.9 and 9.9 points, respectively. DePietro leads the team in rebounding (6.8).

Local connection:

Westminster

Justin Bofenkamp, Warren JFK/SR

Andrew Clark, Springfield/JR

Trey DePietro, Boardman/FR

Jaxon Hendershott, West Branch/FR

Tyler James, Warren JFK/SR

Quincy Jones, Chaney/FR

Reese Leone, West Branch/JR

Peyton Mele, Hickory/SO

Austin O’Hara, Girard/SR

Larry Ransom Jr, East/SO

Alex Rothwell, Springfield/FR

Drew Weir, Salem/FR

Jordan Zupko, Mineral Ridge/SR

Dale Blaney, Assistant Coach (Badger)

Brian Danilov, Assistant Coach (former coach at Campbell, Ursuline, Mooney)

Dylan O’Hara, Assistant Coach (brother of Austin O’Hara, Girard)

Kevin Siroki, Head Coach (Mineral Ridge)

Upcoming schedule:

Washington & Jefferson

Jan. 21 – Thiel

Jan. 25 – at Chatham

Feb. 1 – Allegheny

Westminster

Jan. 21 – Saint Vincent

Jan. 28 – at Grove City

Feb. 1 – at Waynesburg