NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster rolled past Thiel 41-6 on Homecoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

The Titans have now won six straight head-to-head meetings in the series. The win also snaps a two-game losing streak.

Westminster freshman quarterback Ty McGowan tossed three touchdown passes, completing 11-17 passes on the day.

Running back Ryan Gomes amassed 128 yards on the ground for the Titans on the day. He scored a pair or rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Royal Eiland caught six passes for 42 yards for Westminster. Damon Maul caught pair of touchdown passes, while fellow tight-end Chevy Dawson also caught a touchdown pass.

Thiel’s lone points came on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Alex Kovalyak to Alexander Anderson.

With the win, Westminster improves to 3-3 overall on the season and 2-2 in President’s Athletic Conference play. The Titans will visit Grove City next Saturday at 1 p.m. on the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Thiel drops to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the PAC. The Tomcats host Waynesburg next Saturday.