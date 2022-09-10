NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster rolled past Bethany 42-3 in the home opener at Memorial Field inside Harold Burry Stadium Saturday afternoon in the home opener.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Ryan Gomes was named Most Valuable Player, leading the Titans with 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Westminster Quarterback Cole Konieczka completed 13-26 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans. Sharon graduate Ty Eilam and Jaylen Washington each caught a touchdown pass on the day.

The Westminster defense also came up big as Farrell product Brice Butler returned an interception 30-yards for the touchdown.

Westminster improves to 1-1 on the season. The Titans return to action next Saturday at home against Allegheny at 1p.m.

Bethany drops to 1-1. Following a bye, the Bison will visit Washington & Jefferson on Saturday Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.