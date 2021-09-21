Westminster hosts Grove City; Saturday’s WKBN College Game of the Week

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – WKBN’s Game of the Week returns to Westminster College where the Titans will take on undefeated Grove City College.

The Wolverines sit atop the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Westminster is coming off of an impressive victory at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland. Something has to give as these two old rivals battle once more for supremacy in the PAC.

This marks the 103rd all-time meeting between the two programs. Westminster leads the series, 55-39-8, with the first matchup taking place in 1892.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Grove City (3-0) at Westminster (1-1)

Last 3 Meetings

Apr. 9, 2021 – Westminster, 24-17

Oct. 12, 2019 – Grove City, 43-41

Oct. 6, 2018 – Grove City, 36-33

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Grove City, 33.3; Westminster, 20.5

Scoring Defense: Grove City, 11.8; Westminster, 30.0

Coaches

Grove City: Andrew DiDonato

Westminster: Scott Benzel

Game Notes

-Last April, Westminster and Grove City, both undefeated with the score, tied at 17 in the fourth quarter. The Titans went 95 yards for the game-winning score on a Cole Konieczka to Vincent Giles seven-yard pass play to secure a 24-17 win for Westminster. Konieczka threw for 159 yards while Ryan Gomes led the team with 94 rushing yards (TD). Grove City’s quarterback Josh Ehst threw for over 200 yards (217) and finished with two touchdowns (both to Cody Gustafson).

-Two years ago, Grove City scored late on a Josh Ehst touchdown run with no time remaining to post a 43-41 win over Westminster. The Wolverines led by 16 early in the second half (30-14). The Titans came back to take the lead with just under 4 minutes to play (41-37) before Ehst’s touchdown, which was set up by a wild sequence: a Titan interception in the end zone, which was fumbled and recovered by Grove City on the one yard line.

-Josh Ehst’s one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the difference as Grove City improved to 3-0 overall following their 13-6 home win against Carnegie Mellon this past Saturday. Ehst, a senior from Douglassville (PA), completed 15 of his 29 tosses for 234 yards.

-Grove City has been balanced on offense by averaging 202.3 yards rushing and 265.0 yards receiving (467.3 total yards). The Wolverines have converted 48.6% of their third down tries on the season.

-For the season, Nico Flati (West Allegheny) and Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex) have led the ground attack for the Wolverines. Flati lead the team with 270 yards and Parrish has 229 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Ehst has completed 54.3% of his passes for 795 yards and four scores. His favorite target has been Cody Gustafson (Shippensburg) – who’s caught 24 passes for 368 yards (three TDs).

-Westminster scored 21 points in the second quarter to top Case Western Reserve, 34-12, this past Saturday afternoon to post their first victory of the season. Frank Antuono – senior from Neshannock High School – finished with a pair of touchdown runs while Cole Konieczka threw for two touchdowns in the win. Konieczka connected on 13 of 24 for 208 yards. Jalen Washington – freshman receiver from Orlando – hauled in five passes for 102 yards.

-Westminster’s Cole Konieczka – senior from Moon Area High School – has completed 52.9% of his passes (27-51) for 333 yards and three touchdowns this season.

-Against Case Western Reserve, Titan freshman Brice Butler (Farrell) intercepted three passes and returned one 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Grove City – 2-0 (3-0)

Washington & Jefferson – 2-0 (3-0)

Westminster – 1-0 (1-1)

Case Western Reserve – 1-1 (2-1)

Carnegie Mellon – 1-1 (1-2)

Geneva – 1-1 (1-2)

Waynesburg – 1-1 (1-2)

St. Vincent – 0-1 (1-1)

Bethany – 0-2 (0-3)

Thiel – 0-2 (0-3)

Upcoming Schedule

Grove City

Oct. 2 – at Waynesburg (1-2)

Oct. 9 – Geneva (1-2)

Oct. 16 – at Saint Vincent (1-1)

Westminster

Oct. 2 – at Thiel (0-3)

Oct. 9 – at Carnegie Mellon (1-2)

Oct. 16 – Waynesburg (1-2)