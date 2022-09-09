NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Westminster opens their home slate against Bethany on this Saturday’s College Football Game of the Week. The Titans are seeking their eighth straight victory over the Bison.

Westminster fell in their season opener at nationally-ranked Delaware Valley, 22-8. Now, the Titans are looking to get back on track with the Bison making the trek up I-376.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, September 10, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 1 p.m.)

Bethany (1-0) at Westminster (0-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 30, 2021 – Westminster, 42-6

Mar. 19, 2021 – Westminster, 42-21

Sept. 28, 2019 – Westminster, 45-9

Sept. 22, 2018 – Westminster, 21-3

Sept. 23, 2017 – Westminster, 41-14

Last meeting:

Cole Konieczka completed 67% of his passes for 199 yards and four scores in Westminster’s 42-6 victory over Bethany. The Titans defensive unit allowed only 145 yards and the Bison were only able to convert on 8% of their third-down tries.

2022 team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Bethany, 26.0; Westminster, 8.0

Scoring Defense: Bethany, 16.0; Westminster, 22.0

Game notes:

In the Bison season opener, Bethany got by Hiram 26-16 behind three touchdown passes by Marquice Robinson (Miami Gardens, Alfred Ely Beach) last Saturday. Robinson threw for 238 yards and ran for another 48 on 10 carries. Tre-Jour Owens (Baltimore, Edmondson Westside) gained 110 yards on the ground. The Bison defense forced five turnovers.



Brandon Robinson begins his first season as the Bison head football coach. He previously served as Baldwin-Wallace’s offensive coordinator.

Last season, Bethany finished with a 1-9 mark. Their lone win came against Thiel on October 9 (28-7). Marquice Robinson served as the backup quarterback to Dom Salinetro. Robinson threw for 212 yards while completing 27 of 43 passes as a junior.



Bethany is seeking their first winning season since 2014 (6-5).



The Bison last defeated Westminster in 2014, 21-14, in overtime. The Titans were penalized 18 times.



A defensive battle ensued during Delaware Valley’s 22-8 win over Westminster to begin the season in Doylestown. The two offense’s combined for only 424 yards of total offense. The Titans’ Jalen Robinson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Cole Konieczka to close the gap to 13-8 at the end of the third quarter. However, the Aggies closed out the game by extending their advantage to 22-8.

Titan Coach Scott Benzel enters his ninth season at the helm of the Westminster program.



Bethany and Westminster first met in 1909. The Titans came away with a 35-0 win.

Area standouts:

Bethany

Landon Bailey (East Liverpool/LB), Cameron Bryant (East Liverpool/DL), Colin Bryant (East Liverpool/DL), Antoine Moman (East Liverpool/RB), Devinn Ruffin (Liberty/RB), Javonte Willis-Williams (Chaney/LB)



Landon Bailey (East Liverpool/LB), Cameron Bryant (East Liverpool/DL), Colin Bryant (East Liverpool/DL), Antoine Moman (East Liverpool/RB), Devinn Ruffin (Liberty/RB), Javonte Willis-Williams (Chaney/LB) Westminster

Brice Butler (Farrell/DB), Brady Callahan (Grove City/WR), Carter Chinn (Grove City/LB), Gage Dlugonski (Grove City/OL), Ty Eilam (Sharon/WR), Alleni Fryer (Niles/WR), Matthew Howard (Grove City/OL), Anthony Jackson (Farrell/RB), Zach Martin (Grove City/DB), Xavier McDonald (Wilmington/OL), Deondre McKeever (Fitch/DB), Jarred Miller (Mineral Ridge/RB), Ben Pugh (Canfield/K-P), Tyree Reeder (Ursuline/DE), Jalen Royal-Eiland (Mineral Ridge/WR), Marcel Smith-Austin (Sharon/WR), Nathan Wadsworth (Grove City/OL), Corte Williams (Sharon/DB), Lane Voytik (Sharon/QB)

Upcoming schedule:

Bethany

Sept. 24 – at Washington & Jefferson

Oct. 1 – Thiel

Oct. 8 – Grove City

Westminster

Sept. 17 – Allegheny

Oct. 1 – at Carnegie Mellon

Oct. 8 – Washington & Jefferson