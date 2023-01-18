NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster outlasted Washington & Jefferson 102-98 in overtime Wednesday night.

The victory also snapped a five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with the Presidents.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Titans’ head coach Kevin Siroki spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

With the win, Westminster improves to 11-6 overall and 9-3 in Presidents Athletic Conference action.