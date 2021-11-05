West Branch vs. Poland Live updates

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Top seeded West Branch (11-0) welcomes Poland (8-3) for their Division IV Region 13 Quarterfinal matchup.

After holding Poland on downs to begin the game, West Branch’s Dru DeShields threw a 30-yard touchdown to Nick Wilson to take the early 7-0 lead. The Warriors marched 74-yards on 9 plays, converting both third down plays which included their touchdown toss.

The Bulldogs answered with a long drive of their own. Jack Fulton raced 65-yards to take Poland down inside of the red zone. From there, after a pair of penalties, Fulton took it in from 2-yards away to tie the game at 7.

Steven Marra found paydirt on the Warriors’ first drive of the second quarter. Marra went in from 4-yards out. Key plays on the drive were a couple of 10-yard runs by Marra and DeShields. Also, DeShields found Wilson for a 22-yard gain which put West Branch on the Bulldog-4 yard line.

Scoring Chart

West Branch, 14-7 (2nd)

First Quarter

W – Nick Wilson, 30-yard TD catch from Dru DeShields (Ben Tolson kick), 6:35

P – Jack Fulton, 2-yard TD run (Jas Stefancin kick), 0:21

Second Quarter

W – Steven Marra, 4-yard TD run (Tolson kick), 10:17

