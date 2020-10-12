West Branch-East Liverpool II to take place on Game of the Week on Saturday

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Just three weeks ago, West Branch held onto defeat the Potters 34-28 in a memorable encounter. Now, it’s time for the rematch after East Liverpool eliminated Gilmour Academy from post-season play on Saturday. Can the unbeaten-Warriors stand up to another test from East Liverpool? Will the Potters get revenge and move deeper into the Division IV tournament bracket? We’ll find out this Saturday when the Game of the Week emanates from Clinton-Heacock Stadium.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 17, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV)

East Liverpool (4-3) at West Branch (6-0)

*Replay on Fox at 10:30 pm

Last Meeting

September 25, 2020

West Branch 34 East Liverpool 28

…It was just 3 weeks ago when West Branch and East Liverpool entered the fourth quarter tied at 28. Alek Wilson ran in the go-ahead score from a year out to give the Warriors their 5th win of the season. Brock Hillyer threw for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns for West Branch. Late in the game, the Potters’ possessed the ball inside of the Warrior-red zone. However, West Branch’s defense held and came away with the win. East Liverpool was led by Howie Williams’ 154 yards rushing. The Potters’ defense held West Branch to just 3.4 yards per carry on the ground.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 41.7; East Liverpool, 28.9

Scoring Defense: East Liverpool, 20.3; West Branch, 20.5

Potter Notes

…The Potters are making their second playoff appearance in the last 17 years (2010, 2020).

Last Saturday, East Liverpool won their first playoff game in 18 years by defeating Gilmour Academy – 41-14. After the Lancers’ opening kickoff return for a score, the Potters went onto score the next 41 points to come away with an easy victory. Devin Toothman and Howie Williams both went over the 100-rushing yard mark. East Liverpool’s defense forced 4 turnovers.

The last time the Potters had won a post-season matchup was on November 1, 2002 when they topped Marietta at home (20-14).

Warrior Notes

…West Branch has posted a perfect 6-0 mark by scoring 34-points or more in each game this year.

The Warriors last time out (on October 2) saw Brock Hillyer throw for 5 TDs in West Branch’s 44-14 win over Canton South. Hillyer connected on 17 passes for 265 yards. Alek Wilson ran for 104 yards on 11 carries.

Prior to this season, West Branch had won just 2 of their previous 13 games dating back to October 12, 2018.

This is the Warriors’ first playoff game since 2007. That year, they defeated John Glen (49-22) in the Regional Quarterfinal before falling to Licking Valley (35-21) on November 9

Winner will play the winner of Ursuline/Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Regional Quarterfinal next Saturday at 7 pm