West Branch & Columbiana won their respective conferences; they’ll meet on Game of the Week

Last year, it was Reese Leone's 20 points as the Warriors got by Columbiana

West Branch hadn’t won a league title since 1991. Columbiana registered their 1st since 2008

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of conference winners will face off as the Eastern Buckeye champ West Branch travels to Columbiana to meet the Eastern Ohio Athletic champion Clippers on WKBN’s Game of the Week this Tuesday.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

West Branch (16-4) at Columbiana (18-3)

Last Three Meetings

Feb. 19, 2019 – West Branch, 56-52

Feb. 20, 2018 – West Branch, 82-51

Jan. 17, 2017 – West Branch, 57-39

Last Meeting

-Reese Leone scored 20 as West Branch toppled Columbiana – 56-52 – on Senior Night last year. Nick Everett also tallied 15 in the win. Erik Hopfenziz led all scorers as he dropped in 24 for the Clippers.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Columbiana, 66.3; West Branch, 56.9

Scoring Defense: West Branch, 47.2; Columbiana, 49.0

Game Notes

-Each school last year finished in third place in their respective leagues. This year, they both are conference champions. Columbiana won the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference by completing the league slate with an 11-1 record. West Branch topped the Eastern Buckeye Conference outright by defeating Salem (57-36) last Tuesday with a 10-2 mark. It was the Warriors’ first league title since 1991 (NBC).

-The Warriors have won 10 of their last 11 contests. Since January 14, Reese Leone has averaged 16.9 points – a streak which began with Leone scoring his 1,000th-point at Salem.

-West Branch is 6-3 in true road games this year.

-Warriors have won 16 games in each of the last three years. They’ll try and add on one more for 17 against Columbiana. The Clippers last won 19 games in one season was in 2007-08 when they won the Division IV Struthers District with a 21-3 mark.

-Since falling at Wellsville (69-65) on January 17, the Clippers have run off 7 wins in a row which included victories over Southern (55-46) and Lisbon (50-45) – both on the road.

-Columbiana’s senior center Matt Mazei has scored 56 points within his last 4 outings for an average of 14.0 points per game.

-This Friday, West Branch will visit St. Thomas Aquinas.

Post-Season Schedule

West Branch (#3 seed in Boardman District)

Feb. 28 – vs. Howland/Ursuline in Sectional Final

Columbiana (#3 seed in Salem District)

Feb. 28 – vs. East Palestine/Mooney in Sectional Final