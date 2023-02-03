LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville rallied past Lisbon 53-46 in Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Tigers trailed by 14 points at halftime but outscored the Blue Devils 39-18 in the second half to complete the regular season sweep.

Isaiah Greathouse led Wellsville with 15 points. Jaxon Brewer added 13 in the victory.

Lisbon’s Trevor Siefke led all scorers with a game-high 25 points. Logan Stauffer added 9 points in the setback.

Lisbon drops to 12-6 overall and 8-4 in EOAC. The Blue Devils host United on Tuesday night.

Wellsville improves to 12-6 overall and 10-2 in EOAC. The Tigers will host Valley Christian on Monday evening.