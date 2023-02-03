LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville rallied past Lisbon 53-46 in Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The Tigers closed out the game on a 39-18 run.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Wellsville head coach Bug Thompson spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Wellsville completes the season sweep of Lisbon and claims a share of the EOAC title.