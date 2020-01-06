WKBN to air basketball, wrestling tripleheader on Game of the Week

Watch the video below to see this week's matchups for our WKBN Game of the Week to open 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Sports Team 27 will open 2020 with a Game of the Week tripleheader beginning Tuesday night.

The 19th season of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week will tip off with a girls game and a boys game this week.

Plus, for the second time, a special presentation of high school wrestling will be featured this week.

Watch the video above to see this week’s matchups for our WKBN Game of the Week to open 2020.

The games will be streamed live on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.