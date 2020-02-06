WATCH: Western Reserve vs. McDonald Girls Basketball

A win for undefeated McDonald gives them the conference title but if Reserve wins, the two teams have to share

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Conference title is up for grabs Thursday night as Western Reserve visits McDonald.

One of the first goals basketball teams set ahead of a season is winning a conference title.

A win for undefeated McDonald, which is 13-0 in the conference, gives them the title outright. A victory for Reserve, which is 12-1 in conference play, means the two teams will share the crown.

The last meeting between the two Blue Devil teams went down to the wire and McDonald won by one point on the road.

You can watch Western Reserve battle McDonald in a crucial conference matchup LIVE starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN app.