WATCH: West Branch vs. Columbiana Boys Basketball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The push toward tournament play continues for local boys high school basketball teams. On Tuesday night, we shine the spotlight on two teams with some very high hopes for the postseason as Columbiana plays host to West Branch in our Game of the Week.

Both the Clippers and Warriors have already won conference titles.

West Branch is red-hot, having won 10 of its last 11 games overall. The Warriors recently won the EBC title outright for their first league title since 1991.

A West Branch victory Tuesday night will set a school record for wins in a season with 17. That mark was also set in 1991.

Columbiana won the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. The Clippers check into Tuesday night’s action with a record of 18-3. They have won seven in a row.

West Branch has won each of the last three meetings head-to-head in the series.

You can watch Columbiana and West Branch meet in our Game of the Week LIVE tonight, starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN app.