WATCH: Ursuline vs. Cardinal Mooney Boys Basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of schools in desperate need of a victory will be the focus of Friday night’s Game of the Week.

An age-old rivalry will be renewed in Youngstown as Ursuline pays a visit to Cardinal Mooney. And if round two is anything like the first meeting, it should be quite a treat to see.

The Cardinals won the first meeting by four earlier this month, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the series.

Winners of five of the last eight, Mooney is trying to complete the first season sweep of Ursuline since 2010.

Ursuline is starting to hit its stride. Despite posting a record of 2-8 since Christmas, the Irish coaches are confident they’re set to peak — just in time for the tournament.

You can see Cardinal Mooney battle Ursuline in our Game of the Week LIVE at WKBN.com and in the app tonight at 7:30.