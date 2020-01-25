WATCH: Struthers vs. Poland Boys Basketball

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 heads to Poland for this week’s Game of the Week between the Poland and Struthers boys basketball teams.

Poland and Struthers have been anxiously awaiting tonight’s game for the last three weeks, since the first meeting went into overtime. Poland coming away with a 1 point win on Jan. 3.

Tonight’s round two between the Bulldogs and Wildcats is a perfect match for our Game of the Week.

“It’s definitely hard to beat someone twice. First of all, it’s a rivalry game. Second of all, we are both tied in the league right now. So, whoever wins this game would have a pretty good shot of taking first place in the league. That’s obviously our first goal of the year so far,” said Poland senior Michael Cougras.

“Oh yeah, we think it means a lot. Just like a respect thing always, seeing as though we came so close last time. We just want to get it back and prove that we are what we can be. Everybody kinda felt a little more hype this year. Great atmosphere and to fall short of something kinda sticks with you. So, getting this one back is something that we’d really like to have moving forward to build off of, I think,” said Struthers junior Trey Metzka.

You can see Poland and Struthers live tonight at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and the WKBN app.