YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Sports Team 27 will air three more live high school broadcasts this week on myYTV.

The tripleheader will include two boys high school basketball games on Tuesday and Friday, and a special high school wrestling match on Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see where our Game of the Week crew is headed this week.

All three games will be streamed live on WKBN.com and in the WKBN mobile app.