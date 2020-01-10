WATCH: Sebring vs. McDonald Boys Basketball Game

(WKBN) – History could be made during Friday’s Game of the Week. McDonald and Sebring are set to square off in a battle of 9-1 teams.

Both are ranked in the state’s top 10. Both are trying to stay in first place in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference with a win.

McDonald’s Zach Rasile has scored more than 40 points in eight of his 10 games played this season.

He recently passed Bob Huggins on Ohio’s all-time scoring list and he is 12 points away from passing Jerry Lucas on that list. Rasile currently sits at 2,449 points.

Sebring can light it up as well. Gabe Lanzer is fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list. He scored his 1,000th career point last Friday night in a big win over Springfield.

You can watch McDonald and Sebring LIVE starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com or in the WKBN app.