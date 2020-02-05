WATCH: Salem vs. West Branch Girls Basketball

West Branch has won 17 of the last 18 matchups head-to-head in the series

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – High school girls tournament action begins next week. In the meantime, it will be a tournament-like matchup Wednesday night as Salem battles West Branch.

West Branch will be the top seed in the Austintown district and enters Wednesday night at 16-2. The Warriors have won nine straight heading in.

Salem is 11-8. The Quakers have won six of their last eight games overall.

West Branch has won 17 of the last 18 matchups head-to-head in the series.

